Madonna Unrecognizable at Grammys, Fans Confused

madonna smiles
Madonna appears at Sunday's Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 12:55 PM EST

Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday sparked reaction on social media, with fans accusing her of overdoing it on cosmetic procedures, which they say left her unrecognizable.

Madonna sparked confusion when she took the stage at the 65th annual awards show dressed in a tight black suit and fishnet gloves with her hair twisted into braids. However, her face is what drew a response.

"Madonna who? That can't be her? Can it?" one viewer tweeted.

"Her face lifts have been horrible! She looks like a turnip," wrote another.

"#GRAMMYs I really wish Madonna never touched her face," a Twitter user agreed. "There really was no reason. She was going to age beautifully. She's always been beautiful. #Stopplayingwithyallface#Grammys2023#Madonna."

Another added: "Madonna doesn't even look like Madonna. Who was that? So awkward. #GRAMMYs."

During her appearance, Madonna shared what she had learned "after four decades in music."

"If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely on to something," she said, according to Pink News.

"I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. All you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you are appreciated."

Madonna introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who made history at the awards show, with Petras becoming the first trans woman to win in the best pop duo/group performance category, and Smith as the first non-binary artist.

During her emotional acceptance speech earlier in the night, Petras gave her own dedication to Madonna, saying: "Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, I don't think I could be here without Madonna."

TheWire
