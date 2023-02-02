Vanilla Ice Details Turning Down Madonna's Marriage Proposal

Vanilla Ice is sharing details of his whirlwind relationship with Madonna, whom he claimed proposed to him in the early '90s.

Reflecting on their time together, the 55-year-old rapper, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, said during an appearance on the "Just Jenny With Jenny Hutt" podcast Tuesday that he grew uncomfortable with the pace at which things were moving.

"Things were going so crazy and fast, man," he said.

"I was just like, What?! I thought the guy was supposed to [get down on one knee]. What do you mean? Wait a minute. This is too fast. I'm just getting started here, and I'm way too young for this!" he continued, adding: "The more I think about it, the more crazy it was."

The former couple dated for eight months in 1991. When they first met, Vanilla Ice admitted he did not think the connection with Madonna, now 64, was "real" because she was "too old" for him.

"I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes, and I was like … I must be mistaken on that," he said, noting that their romance was "weird."

"I didn't know what was going on. … My whole life is a snow globe … shaken up," he said.

Commenting on the demise of their relationship, he added that things ended following the release of Madonna's coffee table book "Sex," which was published in 1992.

"That's what ruined it between me and her," he said. "She put me in that book without my consent, without my knowledge or anything."

He explained that although they were dating at the time, he had "no idea about a sex book."

He recalled asking the singer, "How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?"

"I could've sued her," he added. "I didn't want to. I was like, I don't need that controversy. Let's just let it go, and you go your way, I go mine."