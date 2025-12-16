Lizzo Breaks Silence After Fat-Shaming Claims Dropped From Lawsuit

Pop singer Lizzo broke her silence this week after fat-shaming allegations were dismissed from a lawsuit filed by three former dancers.

In a video posted Monday on TikTok and Instagram, which featured the text of a statement by Lizzo, she said the fat-shaming allegations had no merit after the plaintiffs dropped their appeal.

"The-fat shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers," the statement read. "They conceded it had no merit in court.

"There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out."

The lawsuit was filed in 2023 by Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams, who alleged that Lizzo fired them because of weight gain and subjected them to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment while they worked on her tour, Billboard reported.

Lizzo has denied all allegations.

In February, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the fat-shaming claims, citing First Amendment protections and evidence that the dancers were fired for secretly recording a private meeting.

Court filings showed the plaintiffs initially appealed that decision but withdrew the appeal in November, making the dismissal final.

Lizzo said the dancers were fired after recording a private conversation without her consent and sharing it with another former employee.

She denied firing anyone over weight gain and said the allegation ran counter to her long-standing public stance.

"They weren't fired for gaining weight," she said. "They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees.

"I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them."

Lizzo said the accusation took a personal toll and that she stayed quiet while the case played out.

"This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I'm so grateful for this victory," she said. "I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling.

"I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out."

While the fat-shaming allegations have been dismissed, the lawsuit continues on other claims. The former dancers allege Lizzo and her production company subjected them to sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment during her tour.

A Los Angeles judge ruled earlier in 2024 that those claims could proceed.

The plaintiffs have alleged that Lizzo pressured them to participate in sexually explicit activities while attending adult entertainment venues in Amsterdam and Paris.

Earlier this month, the dancers asked the court to allow those claims to proceed to trial and to reject Lizzo's free speech arguments.

Lizzo has denied the remaining allegations, and her legal team has described the lawsuit as unfounded.

Attorney Melissa Glass criticized the dancers' recent court filing in a statement to Billboard on Dec. 11.

"As was true two years ago, the dancers cannot find a single person to corroborate their meritless claims," Glass said. "In contrast, 18 witnesses who worked with Lizzo on the Special tour submitted sworn statements refuting the claims made by Davis, Williams and Rodriguez. We look forward to the Court of Appeals ruling on this matter."

Lizzo has said the accusations misrepresent who she is.

"I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," she said.