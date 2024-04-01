Lizzo Slammed After Announcing 'I Quit'

Lizzo is facing widespread criticism after seemingly announcing her departure from the entertainment industry.

The Grammy award-winning performer took to Instagram Friday to vent in an emotional post that she concluded by saying, "I quit."

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," she wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look," she continued.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this [expletive]."

Her post was met with a flood of comments from users who used the platform to slam her.

"On behalf of everyone, we DONT CARE," one follower commented on the post.

"This sounds heavily narcissistic," another wrote.

"Best news I've heard all year," a third added while another chimed. "Good Riddance."

Last year, three former dancers of Lizzo filed a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 1, named Lizzo, her production company named Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team leader, Shirlene Quigley, People reported.

According to the legal complaint, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez assert that Lizzo pressured them to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and subjected them to body-shaming.

The lawsuit further alleged that Quigley propagated her beliefs to those around her, shamed individuals involved in premarital sex, and excessively discussed her personal habits and sexual fantasies.

Lizzo released a statement denying the allegations against her, which she slammed as "unbelievable" and "outrageous."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo said in her statement. "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."