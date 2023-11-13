×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lion | circus | escaped | ladispoli

Circus Lion Wanders Streets Before Being Recaptured

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 11:55 AM EST

Residents of an Italian seaside town were told to stay indoors as a lion that had escaped from the circus prowled the streets on Saturday. 

Alessandro Grando, the mayor of Ladispoli, near Rome, issued the warning while police and circus staff sought to catch the lion — 8-year-old Kimba — who was eventually sedated and captured, The Guardian reported. 

Rony Vassallo, who is responsible for the animals in the Rony Roller Circus, stated that Kimba posed little danger, although he noted it would be understandable if people confronted by a lion could be fearful. 

"He met with people in an environment he wasn’t used to ... and nothing happened. He didn’t even for a second have the instinct to attack a person," Vassallo said, according to The Guardian. He added that his fear had been "that someone could have harmed the animal, out of fear, or excess enthusiasm."

Taking to social media Saturday evening, more than five hours after first issuing the warning to residents, Grando confirmed that the lion had been "sedated and captured."

"Now he will be taken in hand by the circus staff," he wrote. Grando also thanked the emergency services and volunteers who helped during "these hours of great concern," according to The Guardian.

"I hope that this episode can stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses," he added.

Grando previously mentioned that he hadn't approved the presence of a circus with lions in the town, but lacked the authority to prevent it.

Vassallo stated that Kimba, born in captivity, was lightly sedated and quickly woke up, and showed no adverse effects from the incident, as confirmed by veterinary examinations.

Despite the lion's safe return, Vassallo said the circus family was "very shaken and very tense," suspecting that the lion was released intentionally.

An investigation, including reports of possible sabotage, is ongoing. Vassallo declined to comment in detail, but did say that an incident like this had never happened before and that it was "very strange."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Residents of an Italian seaside town were told to stay indoors as a lion that had escaped from the circus prowled the streets on Saturday. Alessandro Grando, the mayor of Ladispoli, near Rome, issued the warning while police and circus staff sought to catch the lion -...
lion, circus, escaped, ladispoli
339
2023-55-13
Monday, 13 November 2023 11:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved