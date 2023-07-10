Zoo Urges Visitors to Stop Showing Gorillas Videos on Phones

The Toronto Zoo is urging visitors to avoid showing cellphone videos to the gorillas because "some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behavior within their family," according to signs placed around the gorilla enclosure.

The Toronto Zoo took action to reduce the gorillas' exposure to screens after recognizing that one of their male gorillas, Nassir, had developed a strong interest in the videos shown by visitors, CTV reported.

Nassir was particularly captivated by videos featuring other animals, to the extent that he started disregarding instructions from the zoo's media team and veterinarians, who use cameras to assess the gorillas' health and behavior, the outlet noted.

"We don't really want our guests coming and showing them videos. We would rather have them see them do gorilla things," said Hollie Ross, a behavioral husbandry supervisor at the zoo.

"Nassir, in particular, was really interested in seeing different videos," she added. "I think, mostly, he was seeing videos of other animals. But, I think what is really important is that he's able to just hang out with his brother and be a gorilla."

Born in September 2009, the zoo describes Nassir as "the epitome of a teenager, fascinated by videos and screen time would dominate his life if he had his way."

According to Ross not all videos pose a problem. However, the zoo would prefer to have control over which videos are shown to the gorillas.

"We just want to make sure we know the content, very much like if you're managing an account for a child or something," Ross told CTV.

"We are able to show the gorillas different videos and stuff in their back-of-house area that they do really like," she added. "They do like to see other animals and nature documentaries. But we just want to make sure that we know what they're watching."

The Toronto Zoo clarified that they haven't noticed any significant and long-lasting behavioral changes in their gorillas as a direct result of the videos but gorillas have been distracted by phone screens in the past.

The Chicago Sun Times previously reported that a zoo in Chicago had to take action by placing a rope line a few feet away from the gorilla enclosure to prevent visitors from showing their phones to gorillas. The content was causing significant behavioral changes.