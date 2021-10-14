Letitia Wright Denies Pushing Anti-Vax Views on 'Black Panther' Set

Letitia Wright has dismissed allegations she had been pushing her anti-vaccination stance on the set of "Black Panther 2."

Last week The Hollywood Reporter, citing unnamed sources, stated the actress was sharing her views on the COVID-19 vaccine while filming in Atlanta for the highly anticipated superhero sequel. Wright swiftly denied the report in an Instagram post.

"I honestly assert that this was completely untrue," she wrote. "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that's impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus."

The report once again shed light on the backlash Wright faced in December when she questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines while also sharing a controversial link to a video in which the presenter, Tomi Arayomi, expressed skepticism of the vaccines.

"I don't understand vaccines medically, but I've always been a little bit of a skeptic of them," Arayomi said, according to Page Six.

"We can just get that [the vaccine] out there and hope it doesn't make extra limbs grow, hope to God you don't develop children that have 11 fingers and 12 toes, we are hoping for the best," Arayomi later added. "We have seen vaccines do damage before."

At first, Wright tried to defend herself from critics who were calling for her to be canceled.

"If you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself . . . you get canceled," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was written in response to the backlash, but she was only met with more heat, Page Six noted.

"Popular opinions, you mean scientific evidence?" one Twitter user replied.

"So, you'll take something you haven't 100% looked into?" Wright hit back. She then offered an explanation for sharing the video.

"My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies," she tweeted. "Nothing else."