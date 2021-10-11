Eric Clapton Donated Van and More Than $1,300 to Anti-Vax Group: Report

Eric Clapton has declared his support to an anti-vax group by donating to them over $1,300 and lending them his family van, according to reports.

The small U.K.-based band, Jam For Freedom, started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise donations to help them fund "legal fees, equipment, living expenses, fuel and to get home safely," and on Saturday one of the band members, Cambel McLaughlin, told Rolling Stone that Clapton's name appeared as one of the donors.

At first McLaughlin said he thought it was fake but then he claimed to have received a text from Clapton himself.

"It was something complimentary, along the lines of, 'Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing,'" McLaughlin said, adding that they later spoke by phone and it was during one of these conversations that Clapton offered to loan them his family's six-person VW Transporter van and also offered them additional cash to buy a new van.

On the band's website, Jam for Freedom states that it is "spearheading the pro-freedom revolution happening globally as a response to restrictions on our basic human rights to work, travel and live."

According to Daily Mail, the group says "no medical records, medical devices or mandatory drugs will ever be required to attend our festivals or events." Additionally, some of their lyrics feature anti-vaccine lines like, "You can stick your poison vaccine up your a--," the outlet noted.

The band also states on its website that Clapton, as well as Van Morrison, have supported them. Adding weight to their statements, the duo shares similar feelings about lockdown as Jam for Freedom does. Clapton and Van Morrison even collaborated to release the anti-lockdown song "Stand and Deliver."

"Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations," Morrison said in a statement via his group Save Live Music at the time.

Clapton has also been vocal about his negative experience after having the COVID-19 vaccine and described his reactions to the jab as "disastrous."

"My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks; I feared I would never play again," Clapton said in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei, adding that he should "never have gone near the needle" given that he suffers from peripheral neuropathy, according to Rolling Stone.

"But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone," he wrote.

