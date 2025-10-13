Netflix, Disney, Others Are Warned About Israel Film Boycott

Some of Britain's largest film and TV organizations have been warned that supporting an industry boycott of Israeli film institutions could breach British equality laws and jeopardize funding and insurance arrangements.

The warning, via a legal letter from UK Lawyers for Israel, viewed by Variety, argues that the boycott, backed by stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Mark Ruffalo, may contravene the Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on nationality, ethnicity, or religion.

The campaign, launched by Film Workers for Palestine, calls on industry professionals to shun "festivals, cinemas, broadcasters and production companies," it claims are "implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people," according to Deadline.

More than 4,000 filmmakers and artists have signed the pledge.

Recipients of the UKLFI letter include the British offices of Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, Apple, and Warner Bros.

The British Film Institute, the agencies Curtis Brown and United Agents, and unions including Bectu and Equity were also contacted.

"The Equality Act 2010 is the key legislation in the U.K. protecting against racism and discriminatory treatment," the letter stated. "If the U.K. television and film industry colludes with acts contrary to this legislation, organizations are themselves likely to be in breach.

"It also creates a dangerous precedent: one that condones the exclusion of individuals and/or organizations based solely on their nationality, ethnicity, and/or religion."

The letter said that exemptions for Palestinian Israelis show the boycott discriminates by nationality and religion.

UKLFI also warned that companies could be liable if their employees or representatives help carry out or promote the boycott.

It added that involvement in the boycott could trigger legal and insurance issues, and in some cases, cancel insurance protection altogether.

Productions that violate the Equality Act could lose access to public funding or be asked to return grants from bodies such as the BFI.

A similar advisory was issued last month in the United States by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which said the boycott may violate federal and state civil rights laws.

Baher Agbariya, an Academy Award-nominated producer based in Haifa whose film "The Sea" is Israel's current Oscar submission, told Deadline that while he agrees with the political motivations behind the boycott, he believes it is counterproductive.

He said those in the industry should engage with Israeli filmmakers directly rather than impose a blanket refusal to work with them.