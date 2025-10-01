WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: film | dinesh dsouza | israel | benjamin netanyahu | tucker carlson

New Film Ties Attacks on Israel to Biblical Prophecy, Challenges Tucker Carlson

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 03 October 2025 06:11 AM EDT

In a bold confrontation, Dinesh D'Souza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take aim at Tucker Carlson's skepticism toward Israel's role in global conflicts.

The critique unfolds in D'Souza's upcoming documentary, "The Dragon's Prophecy," which Newsmax viewed in advance of its release.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In a bold confrontation, Dinesh D'Souza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take aim at Tucker Carlson's skepticism toward Israel's role in global conflicts. The critique unfolds in D'Souza's upcoming documentary, "The Dragon's Prophecy," which Newsmax viewed in...
film, dinesh dsouza, israel, benjamin netanyahu, tucker carlson
1382
2025-11-03
Friday, 03 October 2025 06:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved