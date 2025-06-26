LeAnn Rimes' Teeth Fall Out During Concert

LeAnn Rimes unexpectedly left the stage during a Washington state concert when her front dental bridge suddenly fell out while performing.

The mishap took place as she sang her 1996 hit "One Way Ticket" at The Skagit Casino Resort, prompting her to quickly exit and address the issue, Billboard reported.

"I feel something pop in my mouth," she later explained in a video posted to Instagram. "And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night."

Instead of canceling the show, Rimes, 42, returned to the stage to complete her set while subtly trying to reposition her dental bridge during breaks in the performance.

"I literally was like this, pushing my teeth in," she said. "Can't Fight the Moonlight,' the teeth completely fell in my mouth."

Rimes took it in her stride, calling it "the most epic experience ever."

"There wasn't a [expletive] thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it," she said. "The show can go on, even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people."

Rimes has openly shared her struggles with dental problems, including complications that resulted in 29 surgeries. In 2013, she filed a malpractice lawsuit against her former dentist, alleging ongoing pain and issues caused by poorly done veneers.

In her Instagram post, Rimes jokingly told the front row at the second show of the night to be aware, saying, "If you catch them, please return them." She added that her teeth are "in for now" and described the experience as a memorable reminder that live performances can be unpredictable, leaving her no choice but to continue with humor and honesty.