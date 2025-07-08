LeAnn Rimes Details Eddie Cibrian Affair: 'Not All My Pain to Carry'

LeAnn Rimes reflected on the aftermath of her affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian, saying, "This is not all my pain to carry."

The singer, 42, opened up about the ordeal in a new interview with Flow Space while recalling "all of the craziness" she and Cibrian, 52, went through after their affair, which began in 2008 while they were filming the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights," went public.

Rimes was married to actor Dean Sheremet at the time while Cibrian was married to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville, according to Page Six.

In her interview with Flow Space, Rimes said that a lot of women had a harsh reaction to the affair.

"I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who've been hurt," she said.

"Like, I've been on both sides of that coin — I've been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling," she continued. "But so many women don't know what to do with that anger ... I was a target that was just easily projected upon."

Looking back, Rimes said when she stopped "taking it so personally" that "things got a lot easier."

"This is not all my pain to carry. I know what I'm responsible for in the situation and making amends for that," she said.

Rumors of the affair first emerged in March 2009, but Cibrian swiftly denied the claims.

"It is a fabricated story that is using random snapshots as connective tissue to create a scandalous relationship," the actor said in a statement at the time.

Three months later, reports emerged just days apart that both Rimes and Cibrian were ending their marriages. Cibrian's manager released a statement at the time saying, "Eddie is a devoted and loving father first and foremost, and the speed bump he and Brandi are experiencing needs to be worked out privately for everyone's benefit."

Cibrian and Rimes appeared publicly together for the first time as a couple in August of that year. Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville, his wife of nine years, and Rimes finalized her divorce from Sheremet in December 2009.

The couple were engaged by December 2010 and married in April 2011.