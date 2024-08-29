Lauryn Hill Performs Surprise Concert at High School Reunion

Lauryn Hill surprised her fellow Columbia High School classmates when she not only showed up at their reunion but also delivered an impromptu performance.

According to Billboard, Hill sang her way through a string of classic hits at the event in Maplewood, New Jersey, earlier this month.

The singer's former classmates posted about her appearance on social media, with one saying she was left "speechless" by Hill's appearance, and another wondering if they had been "dreaming."

Hill quietly canceled her U.S. tour with the Fugees. The 18-date tour was set to kick off earlier this month in Tampa, Florida, and included the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17 before finishing off with dates in New York and New Jersey on Sept. 20-21.

But days before the first show was scheduled to take place, ticketholders received messages from Live Nation stating simply, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon," according to Variety.

Hill later released a statement blaming "sensationalism and clickbait headlines" for the low ticket sales of her tour, which ultimately led to its cancellation.

"Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlets' penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour," she said, according to The Guardian. "The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal."

Hill added that the October dates in Manchester, England, London, Paris, and Amsterdam would still go as planned.

"For our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we'll be back in full force," she added.