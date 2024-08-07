Lauryn Hill, Fugees Quietly Cancel Upcoming US Tour

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees quietly canceled their U.S. tour scheduled for late summer and fall, with dates removed from Ticketmaster and ticketholders receiving refund notifications Tuesday evening.

No explanation was provided to fans for the cancellation in the refund notices.

Ticket holders received messages from Live Nation stating simply, "Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon," according to Variety.

The tour was set to kick off Friday in Tampa and included 18 stops through Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, and Milwaukee before culminating at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17 with shows also set for New York and New Jersey on Sept. 20-21.

Tickets remain available for the overseas leg of the tour, which starts with a show in Manchester, England, on Oct.12 and concludes in Amsterdam on Oct. 22, with stops in London and Paris in between. It is unclear whether these shows will be canceled or go ahead as scheduled.

This is not the first time Hill and the Fugees have put shows on hold.

As Variety noted, Hill and the reunited group were well into a tour when, Nov. 22, they put off remaining dates for the year. At the time. Hill said she would resume touring in 2024.

"As many of you may know, I've been battling serious vocal strain for the past month," she said at that time. "I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely."

A Fugees reunion tour was initially announced in 2021, later postponed, and ultimately canceled in January 2022 due to ongoing COVID concerns.