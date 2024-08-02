WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: malaysia 1975 matty healy kiss

The 1975 Sued After On Stage Kiss Led to Malaysia Festival Shutdown

Friday, 02 August 2024 10:27 AM EDT

The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.

Healy used profanities as he criticized Malaysia’s stance against homosexuality before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during the band’s headline performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

The lawsuit from the festival organizer Future Sound Asia seeks 1.9 million pounds ($2.5 million) for breach of contract and losses. It filed the lawsuit against The 1975 Productions LLP and all four of the band members in the High Court in London on July 23, lawyer David Dinesh Mathew said Thursday.

The government slammed Healy’s conduct, blacklisted the band from the country and canceled the three-day festival. Some in the LGBTQ+ community also criticized the band, saying Healy had disrupted the work of activists pushing for change and had endangered the community.

In its lawsuit, FSA said the band previously performed at the festival in 2016 and had been reminded that performance rules included no swearing, smoking, drinking alcohol, talking about politics and religion, or indecent action such as kissing.

Malaysian authorities initially refused to let the band perform amid reports about Healy’s drug addiction and his subsequent recovery but relented after the band promised Healy would adhere to all guidelines and regulations, FSA said.

The band's fee for its one-hour show was $350,000, of which the bulk was paid, but their conduct was a “clear and deliberate breach” of their contract, FSA said.

Representatives for The 1975 did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit came after attempts to claim compensation from the band last year failed. Mathew said the defendants are expected to file their defense in September.

The band canceled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia last year after the fiasco in the Malaysian capital.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy's kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia. Healy used profanities as he criticized Malaysia's stance against homosexuality before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during the band's...
malaysia 1975 matty healy kiss
321
2024-27-02
Friday, 02 August 2024 10:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved