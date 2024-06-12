'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Drops House Band Amid Budget Cuts

NBC will be making budget cuts on the "Late Night" show, it has emerged.

As a result, the 8G band, which has been a prominent fixture in the Seth Meyers-led program since it launched in 2014, will no longer appear on the show as of this fall.

The band's keyboardist, Eli Janney, confirmed the news to Vulture Tuesday, saying the band was informed of the decision due to budget cuts.

"In the end, NBC was adamant about where they wanted the budget to go," Janney said. "It's not just the band; there's a whole crew that works with the band, so there's a lot of people employed. I think this was an easy way for them to cut the budget. Easy is not the right word."

Another source from the show has confirmed the news, which comes amid broader cutbacks across the network. In January, NBC News laid off between 50 to 100 employees.

The 8G Band, a fixture of Meyers' show, was put together by Fred Armisen from "Saturday Night Live." It featured Janney, guitarist Seth Jabour and bass player Syd Butler as regular members, with a rotating drummer weekly and occasional cameos by Armisen.

Commenting on the band's exit, Janney said it was not all bad.

"I thought I was going to get fired every week. To make it ten and a half years is pretty amazing," he said.

Meanwhile, in May, NBC announced the renewal of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" through 2028.

"Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as 'A Closer Look' and 'Day Drinking,' " said Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late-night programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement to Variety at the time. "We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of 'Late Night.' "

Before hosting "Late Night," Meyers rose to prominence with his work on "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member from 2001 to 2014. In 2006, he became head writer and anchor of "Weekend Update."