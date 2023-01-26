'Salem's Lot' Actor Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

Lance Kerwin, known for his acting roles in 1970s shows "Salem's Lot" and "James at 15," died at age 62.

John Boitano, Kerwin's agent, confirmed the death Tuesday in a statement to E! News.

"I've worked with Lance for two years. He was an intelligent, funny and compassionate person," Boitano said. "He was looking forward to resuming his acting career. He recently had a role in 'The Wind and the Reckoning.' I enjoyed our time together and considered him a friend as well as client. I will miss him."

Kerwin rose to prominence as a child after appearing in multiple television series, including "Little House on the Prairie," "The Family Holvak" and "Wonder Woman." However, it was his appearance as James Hunter in the hit TV movie "James at 15" that cemented his career. The movie spawned the TV drama series "James at 26," which ran from 1977-78.

Speaking about his newfound fame in a 1978 interview with People magazine, Kerwin, then 17, said he wanted to be involved in "every part of the business."

"I want to direct. I want to write. I drive people crazy on the set asking questions. That's the nice part of being the star — they humor you," he said.

"But even if 'James at 15' never makes it to 'James at 16,' I will be OK. I'll try for good parts in films and television. I wouldn't mind having more time to myself. I'll take whatever comes."

Kerwin landed a role in the 1979 limited series, "Salem's Lot," based on the Stephen King horror novel.

"One of the reasons they liked me for the role was that when I came in, I had ideas," Kerwin told The College Crowd Digs Me in 2019. "I didn't really have to audition, but I would come in and meet with them. And we'd talk about the character and talk about the film."

Kerwin added that his experience as a child actor "was a positive one."

"The work ethic I learned. The exposure to different cultures," he said. "It was a wonderful, wonderful childhood. And it was a great career. Probably 20, 25 years of doing it. And the shows I was a part of and the people I worked with … I carry it to this day."