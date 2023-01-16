'Ryan's Hope' Actor Michael Levin Dies at 90

Actor Michael Levin, best known for his portrayal of reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera "Ryan's Hope," died at age 90.

Levin's son, Jason Levin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died from natural causes on Jan. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York.

"Ryan's Hope" followed characters Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who ran a bar called Ryan's, along with their children, in New York City. Levin's character falls in love with the titular couple's daughter, Mary, who was played by Kate Mulgrew. They became one of daytime soap opera's most beloved couples.

The popular drama ran for 13 seasons from 1975-89. Levin appeared in 1,075 episodes. He earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for outstanding actor in a daytime drama series in 1978, 1979, and 1980 for his role as Fenelli.

Born in Minneapolis on Dec. 8, 1932, Levin attended the University of Minnesota and served with the U.S. Navy for two years before pursuing an acting career. He developed his skills at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater, where he acted alongside Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Levin later moved to California, where he attended acting classes with Jack Nicholson and Robert Blake, before relocating to New York to further pursue acting.

In addition to this role in "Ryan's Hope," Levin appeared on several other daytime soaps including "All My Children" and "As The World Turns," as well as prime-time series including "N.Y.P.D.," "The Equalizer," "Law & Order," and "New York News."

Levin also appeared in various Broadway productions such as "The Royal Hunt of the Sun," "Tennessee Williams' Camino Real," which starred Al Pacino, "Operation Sidewinder," and "The Good Woman of Setzuan."'

"To say that I am perfectly happy is a little too strong. I am very happy acting, and I am very happy when I am working" Levin said in a 1978 interview. "But that is only when I am working. I also find that about 90 percent of what is available for an actor isn't all that good. I don't like doing commercials, and I don't like doing bad plays."

Levin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, sons Jason and Aaron, and grandchildren Veronica and Nico.