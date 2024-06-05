Lady Gaga Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With Taylor Swift Song

Lady Gaga shut down pregnancy rumors with a Talyor Swift song.

Speculation that the "Poker Face" singer was expecting her first child emerged after the release of photos showing her wearing a form-fitting dress to her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding.

Lady Gaga responded on TikTok, captioning a video, "Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym," in reference to Swift's song "Down Bad," which was released on her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Lady Gaga also used the opportunity to urge her fans in the U.S. to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

"Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org," she wrote in the caption.

Swift also has been plagued by pregnancy rumors after a video began doing the rounds on social media showing her on stage during her Eras Tour. The video is taken at an angle and makes it appear as if she has a small bump in her stomach, which soon led to the media theorizing that she is expecting a baby.

But many fans were quick to respond in anger, noting that it is normal for women to appear a bit bigger in the midsection area for various reasons.

Swift addressed similar rumors in her documentary, "Miss Americana," and also opened up about her struggles with disordered eating and body image with Variety.

"I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine, and the headline was like 'Pregnant at 18?'" the star recalled. "And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment.

"And then I'd walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say, 'Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes.' Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!' And I looked at that as a pat on the head."

Swift then admitted that the preoccupation the world had with her body left her with unhealthy eating patterns, and even resulted in her "starving" herself.