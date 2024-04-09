Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors After Wearing Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga ignited engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger while strolling through West Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Gaga, 38, is seen wearing a long black coat, matched with a black shirt, classic black pumps, and a large tote bag. She is smiling, with the ring visible beneath her coat.

The "Born This Way" singer has been in a relationship with Michael Polansky since 2019. They've maintained a relatively private romance in the years since.

Earlier this year, a source told ET that Gaga and Polansky were "together and going strong" and "content with where things are at" in their "very happy" romance.

The update came after reports stating that the pair had called it quits over a disagreement about marriage and kids.

"They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They’re still friends," a source told the media at the time, according to Page Six.

Gaga is currently in the spotlight for her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming "Joker: Folie à Deux," starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Last year it was confirmed that the film would be a musical. More recently, it was revealed that the film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association.

The upcoming sequel to 2019's "Joker" has been classified as rated R, citing "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity," according to the MPA's daily ratings bulletin, Variety reported. This rating mirrors that of the original "Joker," which was also rated R due to "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images."

While plot details are being kept under wraps, Variety reported in March that the film will largely be a jukebox musical, incorporating around 15 reinterpreted well-known songs.

Among them is rumored to be "That’s Entertainment" from the 1953 musical "The Band Wagon," famously sung by Judy Garland. Additionally, one or two original songs might be featured on the soundtrack.

Following its Golden Lion win at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, the initial "Joker" film amassed over $1 billion in global box office revenue and dominated the 2020 Oscars with 11 nominations.