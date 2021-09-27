Kristen Bell Reveals She and Husband Dax Shepard Go to Therapy

Kirsten Bell has admitted that she and husband Dax Shepard go to couples therapy.

The pair have been together for over a decade and encountered their share of obstacles, most notably Shepard's previous struggle with drug addiction, and on Saturday Bell opened up about her relationship during an interview with Stellar.

"We try to be very honest about the fact that we disagree a lot, but go to therapy when we need it, because I don’t want to set people up to think they should be looking for the missing puzzle piece," Bell said. "Every human being is a mess. You need to figure out how to ebb and flow, and grow with someone."

Last year Bell spoke candidly about Shepard's addiction and drug relapse after 16 years of sobriety during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it," Bell said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

She explained that they needed to implement a plan that would prevent Shepard from slipping back into addiction.

"He was like: 'So we need a stronger plan. I was faltering. I have to do some emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"

At the time, Bell explained that she and Shepard, who share two daughters, had been going to therapy to keep their family together. The actress also said she is determined to stand by her husband's side.

"One of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth," she said explained. "He's addicted to evolving. And he was like: 'I don't want to risk this family — and I did — so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

Bell spoke about Shepard's relapse shortly after he broke the news during an episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert." He later admitted to being hesitant to go public about it, but a friend convinced him not to hold back.

"The tipping point that got me to be public about it was a really good friend of mine who happened to have the same sobriety date as myself, and we’re the exact same age. We’re very, very similar, and I told him, of course, immediately," Shepard said in an appearance this week on "In Fact With Chelsea Clinton."

