KISS Legend Gene Simmons Recovering After Malibu Crash

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons is recovering after a car crash in Malibu, California, authorities and local media reported.

Taking to X, the musician reassured fans that he is "completely fine" after the incident.

"I had a slight fender bender," wrote Simmons.

"It happens. Especially to those of us [who are] horrible drivers. And that's me."

"All is well," he wrote.

According to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station, deputies responded to a collision shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, in the 25600 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

The incident involved a black Lincoln Navigator that struck a parked vehicle.

Officials said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

NBC4 Los Angeles later identified the driver as Simmons, 76, citing law enforcement sources.

The station reported that his SUV crossed multiple lanes of traffic before colliding with the parked car.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's station confirmed details of the accident but did not identify the individual involved.

The spokesperson noted that the driver "might have suffered a medical emergency before the crash."

Simmons' wife, Shannon Simmons, told NBC4 that her husband is "recovering at home" following the incident.

She added that doctors had recently changed his medication, which may have contributed to the episode.

No other injuries were reported, and damage was limited to the vehicles involved.

The incident comes as Simmons and his KISS bandmates prepare for a major reunion event next month in Las Vegas.

The group, which consists of original members Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, is scheduled to appear at KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas from Nov. 14-16.

The three-day celebration marks the 50th anniversary of the band's formation and its first live performance since concluding its farewell tour in 2023.

Stanley, 73, spoke about the upcoming event during an appearance on Joel Madden's "Artist Friendly" podcast in July.

"Because we're not touring, and because the band isn't what it was, doesn't mean we've forgotten our fans," he said.

"Our fans made us who we are and continue to keep us where we are."

Stanley explained that while the band initially intended to host another KISS cruise, logistical issues prevented them from securing a ship.

"We're doing a KISS cruise without a ship," he said.

"We've got the Virgin Hotel. We're going to play. Other bands are going to play."

We'll do Q&As. There will be competitions. There's going to be everything that people expected on the KISS cruise," Stanley added.