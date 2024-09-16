Gene Simmons Backs Linkin Park Amid New Singer Controversy

KISS bassist Gene Simmons said he supports Linkin Park as the band faces controversy after announcing its new female lead singer after the death of longtime vocalist Chester Bennington in July 2017.

Linkin Park has faced backlash after announcing Emily Armstrong as its new vocalist earlier this month. Among critics was Bennington's son Jaime Bennington, who slammed the band's founding member and vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father. Simmons, however, told Forbes he backs the band.

"It's great. I listened. I saw some videos. The new female singer, great. She fits the band," he said of Armstrong.

"She sounds great and good luck to them. Life is short. Go out there and live it up, enjoy it. Linkin Park got fans, they want to hear the songs and the music. Why not? There are bands that tour, Lynyrd Skynyrd, lots of bands that barely have any original members or no original members. People want to hear those songs."

Simmons further praised Linkin Park for making the decision to take on a woman as its lead vocalist, saying it "breaks the rules."

"All these 'rules'..." Simmons said. "Genesis, they lose Peter Gabriel, it's over. Nope. Once Gabriel left, Genesis became a stadium band with a drummer who came up from the back. All those 'rules' — who made the rules, anyway? In rock and roll, there are no rules."

Simmons also weighed in on the Scientology controversy surrounding Armstrong.

She has alleged ties to the Church of Scientology and previously voiced her support of former actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson. She has since released a statement explaining that she "misjudged" Masterson and cut all ties with him after he was found guilty.

"To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes," she said, according to Deadline.

Simmons said he knows all about Scientology.

"I understand and have read deeply into that. I'm not a follower, but good luck. Life is short. Believe whatever you want, worship a rock or an alien, whatever floats your boat," he said.

"The great silent majority — I don't mean politically — the people who make things happen, buy tickets. So, if they — and they will — sell lots of tickets, Linkin Park, then the public has spoken. End of story. And they will do great."