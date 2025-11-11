KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Released

The death of Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of KISS, has been ruled an accident caused by blunt head trauma from a fall, according to the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office.

The report, released Monday and obtained by People, confirmed that Frehley, 74, died of injuries sustained in a recent fall at his home.

Frehley's family announced his death on Oct. 16, saying the musician, born Paul Frehley, died earlier that day in Morristown, New Jersey.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," they said in a statement to People.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others," his family continued.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Reports from TMZ indicated that Frehley had been placed on life support after suffering a brain bleed from an earlier fall.

In late September, the guitarist had told fans on social media that he had sustained what he described as a "minor" fall, which forced him to cancel a scheduled performance in Lancaster, California, on doctors' orders.

However, less than two weeks later, on Oct. 6, Frehley canceled all remaining tour dates for 2025, citing ongoing medical issues.

Known to fans as the "Spaceman," Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973 alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss.

Frehley performed with KISS throughout the 1970s and remained with the group until his departure in 1982.

Following his exit, Frehley launched a solo career beginning with his 1978 self-titled album, which went platinum.

He later formed the band Frehley's Comet, releasing two albums before continuing as a solo artist. In 2014, his album "Space Invader" became the only solo release by a KISS member to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, according to his biography.

In what would be one of his final interviews, Frehley spoke to Guitar World in 2024 about his last record, "10,000 Volts."

"Paul and Gene have tried to destroy my reputation over the years — we know that. And unfortunately for them, '10,000 Volts' is going to make them look like imbeciles," he said.

"KISS hasn't put out a record since 2012, and here I am, 17 years sober, and it's my sixth record since leaving KISS. I keep chugging along, and nobody can stop me."

"Creating amazing music is the best way to combat someone putting you down. That's how I shut them up," Frehley added.

A private memorial service honoring Frehley's life was held a week after his death in Bronx, New York, where he was born.

His former bandmates Simmons, Stanley, and Criss attended the gathering.