'American Horror Story' Fans Slam Kim Kardashian Casting

News that Kim Kardashian was cast in "American Horror Story" was met with backlash and threats by fans to boycott the series.

Kardashian first revealed that she would join the cast of season 12 on Monday by posting a teaser trailer to her Instagram page. The video also appeared on the official "American Horror Story" Instagram page. And while Kardashian does not appear in the clip, her name flashes across the screen along with that of Emma Roberts.

Many fans of the show slammed the casting in the comments section on Instagram.

"I will not support any Kardashian/Jenner business and this counts. I'm done," one wrote.

"They really want to be true to their name….American Horror Story….with the addition of Kim Kardashian. I'll pass on this season thanks," another added.

"The Kardashians ARE an American horror story. I've fallen out of love with this show the last few seasons but this makes it official," another wrote.

Kardashian did not reveal further details about her role in "American Horror Story" but Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator ,confirmed her appearance to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

The 12th season will be called "Delicate," according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will be based on the upcoming novel by Danielle Valentine, titled "Delicate Condition," which is about a woman convinced that someone sinister is making sure her pregnancy doesn't happen.

The season will be written by Feiffer, who will also serve as the showrunner, The Hollywood Reporter noted.