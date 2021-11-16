×
Kim Kardashian Pleads for Death Row Inmate

kim kardashian speaks into mic
Kim Kardashian accepts an award onstage during the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MOMA on Nov. 1, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 10:20 AM

Kim Kardashian has issued a plea to have the life of death row inmate Julius Jones spared after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt refused to see his mother for a clemency appeal. 

Jones is set to be executed on Thursday for the fatal shooting of businessman Paul Howell, who was killed during a carjacking in 1999, according to the Daily Mail. Jones has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was framed by his high school friend and co-defendant, Christopher Jordan, who gave testimony against him. Jordan was released from prison after 15 years. 

The state's Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend Stitt grant clemency to Jones. In this event, his sentence would be life in prison instead, but time is running out. On Monday, desperate to save her son’s life, Jones' mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, and supporters visited the state Capitol in hopes that they could plead with Stitt for Jones' clemency.

However, upon their arrival, they were told by the governor's chief of communications that he wasn't able to meet them. Taking to Twitter, Kardashian, who has been an outspoken advocate of criminal justice reform, called out the death penalty.

"This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "In just over two weeks, an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice."

In a separate thread on Twitter, Kardashian said they were all "anxiously awaiting" a decision from Stitt. 

"He can choose to accept the recommendation (for a 2nd time) from the Parole Board, to grant Julius Clemency/Life w. the possibility of parole or have him executed Thursday the 18th," she continued. "Julius, his family and everyone on his team are  still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius' family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now."

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 10:20 AM
