Husband of 'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Arrested for Domestic Violence

"NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney's husband, James Morgan, was arrested late Sunday night in Marina Del Rey following reports of a disturbance outside the apartment building where the couple resides, authorities said.

Deputies from the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 10:37 p.m. on Feb. 8 after receiving "at least three calls for service" concerning "a noise complaint and a verbal disturbance in a public area," according to People, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The calls related to activity outside the residence shared by Morgan, 55, and Delaney, 64.

Officials said Morgan's "refusal to cooperate with the investigation," along with the 911 calls, led to his arrest on suspicion of obstructing police.

He was taken into custody shortly before midnight and booked in the early hours of Feb. 9 on a misdemeanor charge, according to booking records obtained by People.

"He was cited and released," the spokesperson said.

The arrest comes amid a history of domestic violence allegations involving the couple.

In March of last year, both Morgan and Delaney were arrested following what authorities described as a domestic disturbance.

A spokesperson for the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station said at the time that Delaney was arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

Morgan was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. TMZ reported that the incident followed a "heated argument that turned physical."

Delaney, known for her eight-season role as Detective Diane Russell on "NYPD Blue" and for her work on "All My Children," appeared in Los Angeles court on April 1, 2025, in connection with the March incident.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office later stated it "declined to file charges against Kim Delaney and James Morgan due to insufficient evidence," according to a spokesperson.

Court records indicate Delaney was released the same day without a formal criminal complaint.

Days later, Delaney stunned her Instagram followers with a sentimental message for Morgan for his birthday.

"Birthday Boy, 55!!!!! Your wife loves you, my guy," she captioned photos of a colorful bouquet of flowers.

She also included Chris Stapleton's song "Joy of My Life."

In October, Delaney was granted a restraining order against Morgan, Us Weekly reported, citing alleged ongoing abuse and harassment.

The order prohibits Morgan from contacting Delaney or coming near her homes in Marina Del Rey and New Jersey.

Morgan and Delaney, who married in 2022, have been undergoing divorce proceedings since March 2023, according to the magazine.

Delaney cited "irreconcilable differences" in the filing.