Kiefer Sutherland Arrested for Alleged Assault of Rideshare Driver

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested in Hollywood after an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver, Los Angeles police said.

The arrest occurred early Monday after officers responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, People reported, citing LAPD officer Kevin Terzes.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the scene at about 12:15 a.m. and identified Sutherland, 59, as the suspect involved in the incident. He was taken into custody.

"On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue," Terzes said. "The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim."

Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, Terzes said. Police said the alleged victim did not suffer injuries that required medical attention.

Jail records show Sutherland was booked into custody early Monday and later released after posting a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 2, according to the records. The case remains under investigation.

In September 2007, Sutherland was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after failing a field sobriety test, NME reported. He later pleaded no contest to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 48 days in jail.

Sutherland later discussed that experience in a 2022 interview with NME, reflecting on his time in county jail.

"This isn't like prison, this is kind of a warehouse," he said at the time. "In a way, prison is a refined experience compared to county jail."

Sutherland first gained widespread recognition in the 1980s with film roles in "The Lost Boys," "Young Guns," and "Flatliners."

He later achieved major television success starring as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the Fox series "24," which ran from 2001 to 2010 and returned for a limited revival in 2014.

His performance on the series earned him an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

He went on to headline the political thriller "Designated Survivor," which aired from 2016 to 2019, and has continued working in film, television, and music.