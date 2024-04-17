Kiefer Sutherland: Didn't Bully 'Stand By Me' Cast

Actor Kiefer Sutherland denied rumors that he bullied fellow actors during the filming of the 1986 movie "Stand By Me."

Sutherland, 57, dismissed the allegations during an appearance on "The Talk," where he was reunited with former castmate and current co-host Jerry O'Connell nearly four decades after the movie's release, People reported. Sutherland responded after being asked about reports shared on social media claiming that he "picked on" his younger co-stars to "keep in character."

"True or not true? Did you bully Jerry O'Connell?" co-host Natalie Morales jokingly asked.

"Absolutely not true," said Sutherland. "First of all, I'm not that kind of actor and I wouldn't want to be that kind of person."

Later in the interview, O'Connell added, "I will say, Kiefer did not bully us. There was no bullying. But, Kiefer, I was so scared of you on set."

"Stand By Me" is a classic coming-of-age film, directed by Rob Reiner, about a close-knit group of friends that also starred Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, and Corey Feldman.

"I spent a lot of time with River Phoenix because we both played guitar," said Sutherland, who was 17 during filming. "So that was kind of an in to him. And we were both, even though I was seven years older, we were both beginning, right? So there was a lot of discussion about how do you develop a character? What's your process?"

Sutherland admitted he didn't expect the movie to become a hit.

"It's an amazing thing because it changed our lives," he said. "There are so many fantastic actors out there that don't get these kinds of opportunities, so it's not something you should ever take for granted.

"When I think of my memories of 'Stand By Me,' they're so fond, because it was the beginning of living out a dream. 'Stand By Me' is always going be that for me."