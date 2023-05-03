Kevin Costner's Wife Files for Divorce

Star actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ confirmed the news that Baumgartner filed for divorce Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences." She is asking the court for joint custody of their three children but is not seeking spousal support as there is a prenuptial agreement in place.

Costner responded Tuesday to his wife's filing by asking for joint custody of the children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," said a representative for Costner. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, were first linked in 1999, according to Page Six. They began dating soon after Costner split from Bridget Rooney, with whom he shares son Liam, 27. In 2003, Costner and Baumgartner separated but reunited and wed the next year.

Costner was also previously married to Cindy Costner, with whom he had three children: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35.

News of the divorce came shortly after reports emerged that "Yellowstone," which invigorated Costner's career in the leading role, will end after the second half of Season 5.

In February, sources told Deadline that at issue were disagreements on filming schedules. According to the report, Costner, who had originally limited himself to 65 days of shooting on "Yellowstone," only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the current season.

For the second batch of episodes of the season, he only reportedly wanted to spend a week shooting.

A Paramount Network responded to the rumors in a statement to Deadline: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

In April, new reports emerged that "Yellowstone" will end. According to multiple sources speaking on condition of anonymity to the New York Post, Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his role as Montana patriarch John Dutton, would not return due to a dispute with Sheridan.