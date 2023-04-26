Stars Join 'Yellowstone' Spinoff 'Bass Reeves'

Several established and emerging stars were cast in "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan's spinoff series "Bass Reeves."

According to a report by Deadline, Joaquina Kalukango of "Lovecraft Country" and Lonnie Chavis, best known for his role in "This Is Us," were selected for key recurring roles in the show alongside Rob Morgan of "Mudbound," Ryan O'Nan of "Queen of the South," and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley of "Mare of Easttown."

They will join the likes of Dennis Quaid and David Oyelowo, who has taken on the role of Reeves, the first Black U.S. marshal.

Few details about the plot have been revealed, but according to the report, Kalukango will play a formerly enslaved woman and close friend to Reeves while Chavis will portray the role of Arthur Mayberry, a love interest of Reeves' daughter.

Morgan has been cast as a character named Ramsey, described by Deadline as "a once-strong man who has been broken by time" while O'Nan will portray one of the outlaws Reeves is tasked with hunting down. Hurtt-Dunkley will play a deputy U.S. marshal.

According to the official logline, the show "will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded," according to Variety.

The casting news comes days after it emerged that "Yellowstone" might end after the second half of Season 5, according to the New York Post, which cited multiple sources.

It has widely been reported that there was a conflict of interest largely due to the show's star, Kevin Costner, who allegedly refused to spend more than a week filming for the second half of Season 5 of "Yellowstone," and clashed with Sheridan. However, sources speaking to the Post painted a different picture, saying that the tensions may be due to Sheridan.

"Taylor is the star of his show. He's the most important person on all of his shows," the insider said.

"We're hoping it will be worked out. It's too big a show for things not to be worked out," a production source added. "Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like 'Yellowstone' will end after this season."