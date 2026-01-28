Kelly Reilly: 'It Was a Shame' How 'Yellowstone' Ended

Kelly Reilly has said the end of "Yellowstone" was shaped by off-screen issues, calling the show's conclusion a disappointment beyond her control.

Reilly, 48, who played Beth Dutton throughout the show's five-season run, addressed the controversy surrounding the Paramount Network drama in an interview with The Sunday Times.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, ended after Season Five following months of reports about tensions between Sheridan and lead actor Kevin Costner.

"It was a shame it ended that way, but it did," Reilly said.

"Yellowstone" followed the powerful Dutton family as they fought to maintain control of their vast Montana cattle ranch.

The show became one of the most-watched scripted series on U.S. television, but its final season drew backlash from some fans, particularly over abrupt storylines and multiple character deaths.

Reilly said the show was always intended to have a limited lifespan and suggested its ending was shaped by factors unrelated to the cast's performances.

"[If] we were just having a beer, I could share more," she said. "But yes, it was only supposed to go on for five years … It was successful … A life of its own."

She added that the behind-the-scenes uncertainty left her largely waiting for clarity.

"I'm just picking my words because I've never really talked about it," said Reilly.

"A lot went on behind the scenes that had nothing to do with me; I was just waiting. 'When are we going back to work?'"

Costner, who starred as family patriarch John Dutton, exited the series in 2024 after completing only the first half of Season Five.

His departure fueled speculation, with some reports citing scheduling conflicts while others pointed to a breakdown in relations with Sheridan.

In 2024, The Guardian reported that Costner had sought to distance himself from the show.

During a divorce hearing the previous year, Costner told the court he might pursue legal action against the production over unpaid salary.

Costner said he was owed $12 million for the second half of Season Five under a "pay or play" clause in his contract despite delays to filming, according to the report.

"I will probably go to court over it," he said at the time, describing discussions with Paramount as a "long, hard-fought negotiation".

Costner has also said he believed a contract existed for him to continue into a sixth and seventh season but claimed negotiations collapsed after he was offered less money than in earlier seasons and raised concerns about creative direction.

Despite the dispute, Costner later spoke favorably about "Yellowstone" in a 2024 Instagram post.

"Thinking about 'Yellowstone' — that beloved series that I love, that I know you love — I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue, Season Five or into the future," he said.

Reflecting on his time on the show, he added that it was "something that really changed me," before telling fans, "I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationships that I've been able to develop."

"And I'll see you at the movies," Costner added.