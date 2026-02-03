Kelly Clarkson to End Daytime Talk Show After 7 Years

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will end its run after seven seasons, with host Kelly Clarkson confirming that the current season will be her last, citing family priorities.

Clarkson announced the show's conclusion on Monday in a statement shared on her Instagram account. The daytime talk show, which premiered in 2019 and airs on NBC, will continue broadcasting through the fall of 2026 before officially ending.

In her statement, Clarkson reflected on the show's seven-season run and the people who worked on it in Los Angeles and New York.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York," Clarkson, 43, wrote.

"There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons," she continued. "I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson said the decision to step away was difficult but necessary, saying the daily production schedule no longer aligns with her personal priorities.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,'" she wrote. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

Clarkson's husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, died in August after battling cancer. Clarkson and Blackstock shared two children: daughter River Rose Blackstock, 11, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 9.

Clarkson said she plans to remain active in television and music, with the show's remaining episodes set to feature guest hosts. She further confirmed she plans to keep releasing new music and will remain a judge on NBC's "The Voice."

Addressing viewers directly, Clarkson framed the show's ending as a transition rather than a farewell.

"This isn't goodbye," she wrote. "For now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

Over its seven seasons, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four consecutive wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, and four consecutive wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host, according to People.

In addition to its Emmy success, the show earned major honors from the People's Choice Awards, Gracie Awards, Webby Awards, and the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

It also received numerous nominations from organizations including the Critics' Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and the Writers Guild of America.