Katy Perry Reflects on Roller-Coaster Year After Orlando Bloom Split

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 01:19 PM EDT

Katy Perry has marked the first anniversary of her latest album release by reflecting on the "roller-coaster" year after her split from actor Orlando Bloom.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer thanked fans for their support and acknowledged both challenges and successes over the past year.

"You KCs know I'm not one for anniversary posts," she wrote. "I tend to be mostly a futurist but it would be negligent of me to not acknowledge the incredible impact this last year has had on me."

Perry said she views her music as a reflection of her journey and noted that the past year has brought valuable lessons.

"We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable," she told fans.

She also spoke about her personal growth, writing, "I get the opportunity to answer that question anew every day. Today's answer is yes," when asked whether she loves herself.

She added, "I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment. Proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging."

Looking ahead, Perry said she planned to embrace the future without forcing outcomes.

"No forcing, no controlling — just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I'm meant to go," she wrote. "Please know this: my love for you is unconditional, and I couldn't do any of this without you."

Her message comes as she continues the international leg of "The Lifetimes Tour," which began in April in Mexico City.

Perry and Bloom, 48, who share a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, ended their engagement in June after nearly a decade together and confirmed the news in July through a joint statement.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," reps for the former couple said in a joint statement to Page Six.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


