Katy Perry on Criticism: I'm a 'Human Piñata'

Pop star Katy Perry addressed criticism of her latest tour and recent trip to the edge of space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin craft.

Commenting on an Instagram post by a fan group that had purchased a Times Square billboard to celebrate the successful kickoff of her Lifetimes tour, Perry described herself as a "human piñata" and the internet as "a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," according to The Guardian.

Addressing her supportive fans, Perry wrote, "I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest, especially because of our bond. Please know I am OK, I have done a lot [of] work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me."

Perry then recalled advice her therapist shared years ago, that "no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself."

Perry said that even if she did have feelings about the criticism, the memes, and the jokes, then "it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."

"When the 'online' world tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," she wrote.

"I'm not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I'm on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but … I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level unlocks."

Perry kicked off her Lifetimes tour in Mexico on April 23, though some online critics have poked fun at parts of the choreography and staging. Just days earlier, on April 14, she faced backlash for joining Blue Origin's space flight alongside an all-female crew, including Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez.

Several celebrities, including Joe Rogan and Emily Ratajkowski, criticized her. Actor Olivia Munn said, "There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," according to The Guardian.

Lily Allen, meanwhile, apologized for comments she made criticizing Perry. Initially, the British singer said in an episode of her podcast "Miss Me?" that Blue Origin's all-female, suborbital mission was "out of touch."

"Like, we're on the brink of recession. People are really… struggling to make ends meet and get food on their table," said Allen, adding that Perry had been sent to space for "absolutely no… reason," according to CNN.

Allen walked back on her comments on Wednesday.

"I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week," she said on her podcast. "There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny."