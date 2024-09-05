Katy Perry Reflects on Breakup, Reconciliation With Orlando Bloom

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is reflecting on her 2017 split from Orlando Bloom, and what led to the breakdown of their relationship before they reconciled and got engaged two years later.

"We weren't, like, really in it from day one," Perry said of the early days during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, according to People. The couple first met at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

"I mean, he was in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," she continued of Bloom. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,' but I had yet to do a lot of real work."

It was around that time that Bloom went on a week-long retreat to the Hoffman Institute in California. It was a transformative experience for the actor.

"It helps you rewire all the bad habits and rewires your neural pathways through different physical activities," Perry said. "There's no medicine or plant medicine. It's literally just scientists and therapists that have put together programming that help you quiet that impostor syndrome and also kinda awaken yourself and find that 'reborn' mode."

When Bloom returned, however, Perry said he was not playing mind games anymore and she got bored and decided to move on. At the time, she said, she was "used to the push-pull" of their relationship and enjoyed the "dopamine hit" that came from "playing games" with him. She ended up having to face her own demons.

Perry previously shared that the breakup left her feeling "broken." It did not help that the album she had released at the time did not sell as well as she had hoped.

"I lost my smile," the singer said during a 2020 interview with the Canadian radio show "Q on CBC," via CNN. "I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted."

Perry described the experience as "necessary brokenness" that she had to endure in order to find herself.

Perry told Cooper that the year following the breakup was "tough." Ultimately, she also decided to go to the Hoffman Institute, where she "got the tools and spoke the same language."

"It saved my life. I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process — and meditation," she said.

During their breakup, Perry said she and Bloom only "kind of" spoke to one another.

"He was boundaried," she said adding that she was the one who initiated their reconciliation. "I was doing a show that was close to where he was on vacation, and I was like, 'I'll pop over!' I had promised I was gonna do the Hoffman Process, but I literally was in a bad state.

"We all have our strengths and then our opportunities for growth. But one of his strengths [is] when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor. That's amazing, because I'm usually just alpha, alpha, you know? I'm like testosterone, testosterone. 'I got this. I don't need any help,' but actually I do need help. I do need a partner."

The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.