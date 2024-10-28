Kate Winslet on Titanic 'Door' Debate: Who Knows

Kate Winslet broke her silence on the long-debated "Titanic door scene," and while she may not have clarified whether her character's love interest, Jack Dawson, could have fit on the piece of wood, ultimately saving his life, she offered another interesting fact.

During an appearance on the Australian talk show "The Project," Winslet said the "door" was actually another piece of wood from the set. She made the revelation when asked if there was "room on the door" for Leonardo DiCaprio's character, who froze to death while holding onto the edge of the floating wood after the ship sank, saying she knew the interviewer would "ask me that question."

"I thought, 'He's busting out the 'Titanic' question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it," Winslet said, according to People. "But, you know, what I will say that's really interesting is people keep referring to it as a door. It actually wasn't even a door."

Winslet said the wood was "a piece of banister, like stairway or something, that had broken off."

"Who knows if [DiCaprio] could've [fit] on there or not. Honestly, I don't have any insights here that anyone else hasn't already tried to figure out," she added.

In 2022, "Titanic" director James Cameron answered the burning question, which has been doing the rounds since the 1997 epic was released, saying that Jack would not have fit.

"We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," Cameron said at the time, according to The Toronto Sun.

Fans have long argued that there was more than enough space for Jack and his love Rose DeWitt [Winslet] to fit on the door, but Cameron is adamant that it could not have worked.

"We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we're going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," he said. "We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived.

"Only one could survive."