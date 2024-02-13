×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kate winslet | titanic | actor | actress | fame

'Titanic' Star Kate Winslet: Being Famous Was Horrible

By    |   Tuesday, 13 February 2024 01:22 PM EST

While starring in "Titanic" might have established Kate Winslet's career, the actor has admitted the subsequent fame she found was "horrible."

The "Regime" star, 48, opened up about the discomfort she felt about her notoriety following the release of James Cameron's 1997 romance-tragedy epic in an interview with Porter.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," Winslet admitted.

"Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' … and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,'" she added.

But while there were unpleasant aspects, the Academy Award winner added, "It's not a burden, any of it.

"[Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy," she continued, joking, "The only time I am like, 'Oh God, hide,' is if we are on a boat somewhere.”

Winslet previously spoke about her fame following the success of "Titanic," recalling during an appearance in a 2021 episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast how she went "into self-protective mode right away" after her breakout role because she felt "bullied" by the U.K. media.

"It was like night and day from one day to the next," she said, according to People. "Also, I was subject to quite a lot of also personal physical scrutiny, and criticized quite a lot — the British press were actually quite unkind to me.

"I felt quite bullied, if I'm honest," Winslet continued. "I remember just thinking, 'Okay, well, this is horrible and I hope it passes.' And it did definitely pass but it also made me realize that if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, thank you. No, definitely not."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
While starring in "Titanic" might have established Kate Winslet's career, the actor has admitted the subsequent fame she found was "horrible."
kate winslet, titanic, actor, actress, fame
314
2024-22-13
Tuesday, 13 February 2024 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved