Kate Moss' Sister Warns Against Ozempic After Hospitalization

Kate Moss' sister, Lottie Moss, has warned against the use of Ozempic, an injectable medication that is used for Type 2 diabetes but which people have been using as an aid for weight loss.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "Dream On," the 26-year-old model opened up about a harrowing experience that led to her being hospitalized after taking a high dosage of Ozempic. The medication, she said, left her violently ill and severely dehydrated.

"A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight," she said during the episode released Thursday, according to the Independent.

Moss explained that she obtained Ozempic through a friend. She weighed around 132lbs when she first began taking it.

"It was from a doctor, but it wasn’t like you go into a doctor’s office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests – which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic," she said.

Moss shared that she first started with a low dose of Ozempic, which is usually prescribed at 0.25 mg injected weekly for four weeks. However, after increasing the dosage, she said she "ended up being in bed for two days."

"I was throwing up, it was horrible," she said. In two weeks she had dropped down to 116 lbs.

"That’s not a healthy weight loss, that’s not a healthy drop," she said.

Moss recalled telling a friend that she couldn’t retain any food or water, which forced her to go to the emergency room in the early hours of the morning.

"We go and see one of the nurses and she’s like, ‘How much of a dose are you taking?’ I was like, however much, and she said, ‘Oh my god, that’s so not what you’re meant to be taking,’" she recalled.

In the emergency room, Moss suffered a seizure, which she attributed to dehydration.

"[It] was honestly one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me in my life," she said.

"I would rather die any day than take it again," she continued, adding that she hoped her story could help create awareness of the risks of using Ozempic for weight loss.

"I hope that by talking about this, it can maybe be a lesson to some people that it’s not worth it. It’s for diabetes, it’s not for weight loss really," she said.

"I get that, in the media, everyone and all these celebrities are on it right now. And it’s so hard to look at that and see these dramatic weight losses, especially for people with eating disorders and problems with eating. It’s so hard to see that when maybe you’re not someone who drops weight quickly or you’re struggling with recovering," Moss continued.

"This should not be a trend right now," she added. "Where did the body positivity go?"