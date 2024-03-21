Tracy Morgan Says He Gained 40 Pounds on Ozempic

Tracy Morgan is opening up about his experience with Ozempic, which he said resulted in him gaining 40 pounds.

Appearing on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday, the comedian opened up about the diabetes drug, which is commonly used for weight loss.

When Fallon told Morgan that he "looked good" and asked how he was "staying in shape," Morgan credited Ozempic.

However, he noted, "I've learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I've gained 40 pounds. I'm like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds," he said, according to Page Six.

Morgan previously spoke about the effect Ozempic had on his weight during an appearance on the "Today Show."

"I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic, and I ain't letting it go," the 55-year-old told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in August 2023.

"I take Ozempic every Thursday," he said. "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Morgan added that he planned to continue his weekly Ozempic injections and shared some information about his exercise routine.

"I get up at 7 every morning, and I'm in the gym at 10," he explained at the time. "Then I go back to sleep. And that's my life."

Recently, Oprah Winfrey joined other celebrities in acknowledging her use of weight loss medication.

The 70-year-old media icon disclosed in December that she was utilizing an unspecified prescription drug to assist her in controlling her weight, according to the Independent. Subsequently, she resigned from her role on the board of Weight Watchers after nearly ten years, following her ABC special on prescription weight loss medications.

Speaking in her "The State of Weight" panel conversation, which was taped in July and released in September, Winfrey said she had an "aha moment," USA Today noted.

"I was actually recommending it to people long before I was on it myself," she later told People of the weight loss medication. "I had an awareness of medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."