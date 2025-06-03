Kanye West: Shopify Owes Me $4 Million

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has said that Shopify is holding $4 million of his money.

The Yeezy online store, which was previously hosted by Shopify, was taken offline after the rapper, who declared he is "a Nazi," used a regional Super Bowl ad in February to promote a T-shirt featuring a swastika, according to CBS MoneyWatch.

Taking to X on May 31, Ye wrote, "Shopify is currently holding 4 million dollars of mine."

"Just to put it in question form. Who do you think Shopify is ran by," he wrote in a separate post.

In February, a Shopify spokesperson later confirmed that Yeezy.com was removed for violating the platform's terms of service.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," read a statement shared to CBS MoneyWatch.

Ye had a major partnership with Adidas that began in 2016 and played a key role in launching the widely successful Yeezy sneaker line, but the brand severed ties with the rapper after he made a string of antisemitic remarks.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in October 2022, when the two parted ways. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

More recently, Ye stirred controversy for wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview.

During the conversation, which was released on Rumble by internet personality DJ Akademiks, Ye made inflammatory comments about other individuals in the music industry while wearing the black leather garment with a pointed hood.

Ye said that he had the outfit specially designed, along with a matching white version, the Independent reported. When questioned about whether he had worn the outfit in public, Ye admitted he considered wearing it the previous day but hesitated, fearing that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."

The interview came after Ye appeared in a video wearing a swastika necklace while posing alongside notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

"Yo," Ye says in the now-deleted video, according to the Independent. "You know I'm here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick. We're back."