Sean 'Diddy' Combs Warns Kanye West to 'Be Careful' of People Trying to 'End' Them

Sean "Diddy" Combs issued a warning to Kanye West during a leaked phone call from prison, saying that there were people trying to "end" both of their careers.

"You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us," he said, in footage released by the Shade Room Monday. Combs assured West, "They can't do it and they ain't gonna do it. I'm going to beat this [expletive] and get next to you," referencing his upcoming federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Elswhere in the conversation Combs, 55, said, "I'll tell you the real from the front line. This [expletive] is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful."

He also encouraged West, 47, to "have some [expletive] fun."

"When I get out there man I want to see you [expletive] tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, [expletive] actually rapping and [expletive] performing and everything. I be dreaming of that [expletive]."

West agreed with Combs, saying, "Yeah, it's time for me to just grab the mic and get back on. It's like I love music again."

Later, Combs thanked West for reaching out to his seven children while he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call, you know what I'm saying. Nobody," Combs said, adding it "meant so much" that West "took them under [his] wing."

"Yeah, absolutely," West replied. "I love you so much, man. It's like you raised me even when I didn't know you, you know what I'm saying?"

West has been vocal in his support for Combs as the music mogul awaits his May 5 trial. In a February post on X, West called for Combs' release, writing, "FREE PUFF," and criticizing other celebrities for remaining silent while Combs faces legal battles, according to Page Six. West also praised Combs as a "way better dad" than himself, according to the Daily Mail.