WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sean combs | kanye west | warning | prison call

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Warns Kanye West to 'Be Careful' of People Trying to 'End' Them

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:52 PM EDT

Sean "Diddy" Combs issued a warning to Kanye West during a leaked phone call from prison, saying that there were people trying to "end" both of their careers.

"You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us," he said, in footage released by the Shade Room Monday. Combs assured West, "They can't do it and they ain't gonna do it. I'm going to beat this [expletive] and get next to you," referencing his upcoming federal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Elswhere in the conversation Combs, 55, said, "I'll tell you the real from the front line. This [expletive] is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful."

He also encouraged West, 47, to "have some [expletive] fun."

"When I get out there man I want to see you [expletive] tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, [expletive] actually rapping and [expletive] performing and everything. I be dreaming of that [expletive]."

West agreed with Combs, saying, "Yeah, it's time for me to just grab the mic and get back on. It's like I love music again."

Later, Combs thanked West for reaching out to his seven children while he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call, you know what I'm saying. Nobody," Combs said, adding it "meant so much" that West "took them under [his] wing."

"Yeah, absolutely," West replied. "I love you so much, man. It's like you raised me even when I didn't know you, you know what I'm saying?"

West has been vocal in his support for Combs as the music mogul awaits his May 5 trial. In a February post on X, West called for Combs' release, writing, "FREE PUFF," and criticizing other celebrities for remaining silent while Combs faces legal battles, according to Page Six. West also praised Combs as a "way better dad" than himself, according to the Daily Mail.

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sean "Diddy" Combs issued a warning to Kanye West during a leaked phone call from prison, saying that there were people trying to "end" both of their careers.
sean combs, kanye west, warning, prison call
328
2025-52-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved