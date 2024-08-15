Kaley Cuoco Engaged After Saying She'd 'Never Get Married Again'

Kaley Cuoco has announced her engagement to "Ozark" alum Tom Pelphrey, and the announcement has raised eyebrows.

The "Big Bang Theory" star said during an interview with Glamour that she will "never get married again." Her divorce from Karl Cook was widely publicized and Cuoco has been vocal about the emotional toll it took on her.

She met Pelphrey in 2022 but that same year she vowed to never marry again. But Cuoco has backtracked on her statement by revealing that she was engaged via her Instagram Stories on Aug. 15 with a photo of her showing off the engagement ring.

"Amazing weekend," she captioned the photo.

The couple met at the premiere of "Ozark" and made their public debut as a couple in May. In an interview with Extra, Cuoco said it was "love at first sight."

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the 'Ozark' premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical ... it was perfect."

That same year, Cuoco revealed that she was pregnant. They welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie in March 2023.

"The new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief," Cuoco captioned a series of photos of the newborn, according to People.

Pelphrey also shared his own announcement on social media, writing: "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," adding that he was "eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend," Cuoco.

In a May 2023 interview with People, Pelphrey opened up about life as a new parent.

"It's amazing. It's heaven, it's challenging at times. It's the most beautiful thing ever," he said.

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it. My respect for single parents has gone through the roof," he continued.

"Just getting to take her in the stroller on a walk makes the whole idea of taking a walk more magical and special."