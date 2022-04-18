Kaley Cuoco Was 'Devastated' After Losing Role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco was "devastated" when she missed out on a role in "Knives Out 2" to Kate Hudson.

During an interview with Glamour, the Emmy-nominated actress admitted she thought the role in the upcoming film was hers so when she did not get it she was in tears.

"I was convinced. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece," she shared. "And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles."

Cuoco explained that she had done chemistry reads and Zooms but ultimately the part did not go to her.

"I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great," she continued.

The following day Cuoco said she got a call about a film, "Meet Cute," which Pete Davidson was attached to, but, feeling demotivated, she did not want to read the script. It took a bit of coaxing but when she did eventually agree to read it she was charmed by how "magical" it was.

"And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] 'Knives.' It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be," she said. "I mean, I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, 'No, we’re going to go with Kate.'"

Also during the interview, Cuoco declared that she would "never" get married again. Last September, Cuoco announced that she and her husband of three years, Karl Cook, were getting a divorce, according to Today. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she told Glamour. "You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship."

Cuoco assured Glamour that she did "love love" but needed to establish her priorities.

"I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better."