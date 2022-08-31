Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab Announce Birth of Their First Child

TV personality Nessa Diab has announced the birth of her first child with Colin Kaepernick.

The MTV star shared the news on Instagram Aug. 28 — moments before stepping out for an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title — MOM," Diab captioned a photo of her and Kaepernick, who she has been dating for several years, cradling their baby. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

In her post, Diab also wrote about the weeks following the birth of their child and how it has changed her.

"Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear!" she wrote.

Diab went on to describe Kaepernick as "the most amazing dad" who she was so grateful to have as her partner and father to their child.

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined," she continued. "My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew."

Kaepernick and Diab have been dating since 2016, CNN reported. The former 49er sparked a national debate in 2016 when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem before games.

Since that year, he has not played in the NFL but in May trained with the Las Vegas Raiders.