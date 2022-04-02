×
Tags: colin kaepernick | racist | nfl | activist | black lives matter | marxist | anti-police

Kaepernick Throwing for NFL Scouts Saturday in Michigan

colin kaepernick holds up a black power fist as he leaves the field when he was with the san francisco 49ers
Anti-police activist Colin Kaepernick is trying to work his way back into the NFL after years on the sidelines after his failures to hold down a starting job. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Saturday, 02 April 2022 11:02 AM

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick's pursuit of a return to the National Football League will continue this weekend when he holds a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game Saturday.

Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, the NFL said on its website.

Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first players to kneel during the pregame playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest the extrajudicial killings of Black people by police.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017, claiming collusion as no teams signed him after he parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick and the NFL settled in 2019.

The 34-year-old drew renewed interest in the summer of 2020 when the NFL expressed it would welcome Kaepernick back, but left the decision up to its member clubs to sign him. No team has done it so far.

Kaepernick has played in 69 games in his NFL career. He took over as the 49ers starting quarterback in the 2013 season and led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance.

Newsfront
