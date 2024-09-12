Justin Timberlake Reaches Plea Deal in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake has struck a plea deal in his DWI case several weeks after he was arrested in the Hamptons, with reports indicating he will dodge a drunk driving charge and instead be slapped with a traffic violation.

The singer finalized a plea agreement on Tuesday. Timberlake now faces a charge of driving while ability impaired, sources told TMZ. The court will set a fine between $300 and $500 when the deal is officially recorded on Friday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the New York Post that Timberlake is expected to attend Friday’s hearing at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court.

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Timberlake's driver's license was suspended during a virtual hearing for the case. The pop icon was arrested in Sag Harbor in June. According to the arrest report obtained by People, he was pulled over after a police officer observed his vehicle running a stop sign and failing "to keep on the right side of the roadway."

According to the officer who wrote the arrest report, Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake was processed at Sag Harbor Police headquarters, where he allegedly told authorities that he would not undergo "a chemical test" to determine his blood-alcohol level, saying he had "one martini" and followed his friends home.

According to People, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

Timberlake's attorney, Burke Jr., later released a statement, saying: "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."