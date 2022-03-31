Bieber Sued for Posting Paparazzi Photo Without Authorization

Justin Bieber is being sued by a paparazzi who claims the pop singer used one of his photos without authorization and "received a financial benefit" from doing so, according to Radar.

Josiah Kamau states in legal documents obtained by the outlet Bieber posted a Feb. 20 photo he had taken of the musician and his wife Hailey in New York on Instagram without offering financial compensation or obtaining permission to use the image.

The suit states Bieber engaged in infringement by posting the photo and he "received a financial benefit" by using it.

"As a result of [Bieber's] misconduct, [Kamau] has been substantially harmed," Kamau's lawyer wrote, according to Radar.

The suit is seeking unspecified damages from the musician.

Bieber meanwhile has dismissed his $20-million defamation lawsuit against two Twitter users who accused him of sexual assault. The suit was voluntarily dismissed in Los Angeles court Friday, according to Billboard. A lawyer representing Bieber told the outlet the singer had "decided to move on."

Bieber filed the suit in 2020 after his two accusers, named Danielle and Kadi on social media, came forward with their allegations which Bieber dismissed as "outrageous, fabricated lies," according to TMZ.

In a series of tweets, Bieber detailed his whereabouts and presented evidence to disprove the accusations.

Bieber said at the time, he believed the social media accounts belong to the same person or are coordinated to destroy his reputation. In a statement to Twitter at the time, Bieber said he did not usually respond to rumors but these instances were different.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he wrote. "However this story is factually impossible, and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action."