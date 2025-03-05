Justin Bieber Smoking Bong in Photos After Denying Drug Rumors

Grammy-winning pop star Justin Bieber sparked controversy after posting a series of photos in which he is smoking out of a bong.

Last month, a representative for Bieber rejected claims that Bieber was on drugs after photos emerged of him out in New York City, appearing exhausted with under-eye circles. In the latest round of photos, Bieber is seen on a bike blowing smoke out of his mouth while holding a bong.

The post was met with outrage from fans, many whom were quick to remind Bieber that he is now a father.

In February, Bieber's rep spoke out against the "exhausting and pitiful" claims that he is on drugs, saying in a statement to TMZ, that the reports were "absolutely not true."

Bieber has been having a period that is "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep told TMZ.

The rep added that the speculation was "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber has also been thrust into the spotlight, with reports suggesting that their relationship is deteriorating. Speculation intensified when Bieber unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, although he later claimed his account had been hacked.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote in a since-deleted post in January, according to the E! News. "[Expletive] is getting suss out here."

The pair tied the knot in September 2018. In August, they welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues. Hailey managed to keep her pregnancy a secret until it was undeniable. She revealed that they were expecting in a maternity shoot with W Magazine.