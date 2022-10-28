Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Go to Church Together During Tour Breaks

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have been attending church together while taking respective breaks from touring in order to focus on their health.

The two pop icons were seen arriving at Churchome in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night, with Bieber behind the wheel and Mendes riding in the passenger seat, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The pair have an interesting friendship that goes back several years. As emerging stars, the media often pitted the two against each other. Fueling things, Bieber in 2015 made the now-famous remark, "who is Shawn Mendes" while speaking to a radio host about the singer, according to Capital FM.

Two years later, Mendes reportedly dated model Hailey, who is now Bieber's wife. She and Mendes were seen together at the 2018 MET Gala but weeks later, she was in a relationship with Bieber. This did not lead to any hard feelings and in 2020 the two musicians even collaborated on a song together, "Monster."

Then this year, both stars were forced to cancel their tours due to health concerns.

In June, Bieber postponed the U.S. leg of his "Justice World Tour" after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome — a rare neurological disorder that causes temporary paralysis of the face. The following month he picked up the tour in Europe, performing several live shows before announcing in September the cancellation of his remaining world tour dates.

"I need to make my health the priority right now," he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram stories upon announcing his decision to scrap the shows.

Bieber explained that, after performing a show in Brazil, he got off stage and was overcome with exhaustion, which made him realize he needed to make his health a priority.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need some time to rest and get better," he said.

Mendes meanwhile revealed in July that he had canceled the rest of his world tour in order to focus on his mental health, which had been affected by extensive touring.

The Grammy nominee shared on Instagram that he "was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." He had played seven of the 87 shows scheduled across the U.S. and Europe through 2023.

"After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he continued. "It breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."